HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced Tuesday that redshirt junior Brady Ellingson will earn his degree in enterprise leadership in May and transfer from the Hawkeye basketball program. Ellingson, who has been with the Iowa basketball program the past four years, will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer.



Ellingson (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) played in 94 career games, where he was a 40 percent career 3-point shooter. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.1 assists in 26 contests this past season.

“We want to thank Brady for his contribution to our program over the past four seasons,” said McCaffery. “Brady is a hard worker, a terrific teammate, and a good student. We wish Brady good luck in his future endeavors. My staff and I will do whatever we can to help Brady during this transition.”

The native of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, was granted a medical redshirt as a true freshman in 2014-15, after missing a majority of the season due to a foot injury.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Iowa basketball program the past four seasons,” Ellingson said. “I look forward to pursuing an expanded role at another institution where I can achieve the goals I have as both a basketball player and student. I will take with me the memories and friendships created with my teammates. I also want to thank the Hawkeye fans for their support the last four years.”