As he sat at his locker after Iowa's season opening win, Daviyon Nixon had a good cry. They were tears of joy for the sophomore defensive tackle who has had quite a journey in the last couple of years to finally playing a game for the Hawkeyes. Nixon discusses his emotional journey on Saturday, including seeing his father in tears as he arrived on the team bus. He also shares how several of his teammates picked him up during the down times when he was away from the Iowa team last year.

