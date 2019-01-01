It's hard not to think that the emotions that flowed from T.J. Hockenson following Iowa's hard fought victory in the 2019 Outback Bowl were related to his upcoming decision whether to leave Iowa for the NFL. While the redshirt sophomore had a relatively quiet day in the passing game with just three catches, they were huge plays late in the game that helped secure a victory for Iowa. He talks about his emotions, his love for the seniors on the Hawkeye team, and where he's at with his NFL decision.

