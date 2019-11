The doubters of A.J. Epenesa should be silenced once and for all this season following his most dominant performance of the season in the win over Nebraska. Epenesa had five tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and overall 14 tackles in the victory. The junior defensive end discusses his play and the play of the Iowa defense, if he was worn down at any point in the game, and his view of the game winning field goal by Keith Duncan.