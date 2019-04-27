As a junior, A.J. Epenesa is taking on more of a leadership role in the defensive line room for the Hawkeyes and trying to build upon the culture that last year's seniors put in place. Epenesa is also focused on improving every day in practice, where he works against left tackle Alaric Jackson, who he considers one of the best in the Big Ten, as the Iowa coaches are a big believer that iron sharpens iron. After Friday night's spring scrimmage, Epenesa talked about the work that he's put in this spring and much more.