With the outcome of the game in the balance, Iowa's defense had to come up big to close out a win over the Gophers. Led by A.J. Epenesa, they did just that on Saturday night under the lights at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa pummeled the Minnesota offense on their final drive with Epenesa picking up a sack. Following the win we spoke with one of the early ringleaders to the Iowa defense, Chauncey Golston, who had two early pass breakup's. Then we speak with the finisher in Epenesa, who showed why he is an All American today.

