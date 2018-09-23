The margin for Iowa and Wisconsin came down to a few plays. For A.J. Epenesa it came down to Iowa not being able to execute better on first downs. Instead of slowing the Badgers down on first down, the sophomore defensive lineman felt that it came down to Iowa giving up too many yards. Epenesa felt like it came down to the Badgers getting the ball out quickly against Iowa's pass rush and limited the run game more than they ended up doing on Saturday night. He discusses what went wrong in the game.

