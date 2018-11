Iowa fans have been waiting for the moment when A.J. Epenesa would turn on his own version of beast mode. Well, the wait is over. The sophomore defensive end had a memorable stretch in the second quarter that included a forced fumble, scoop and score, and a blocked punt. The result was 14 quick points on the board and the destruction of the Iillini was under way. Epenesa talks about his standout performance the the overall play of the Iowa defense.