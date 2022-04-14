Estrella looks forward to seeing Iowa

There are always a few prospects that blow up in the first AAU evaluation period.

Generally it’s a prospect who coaches have been watching closely and simply need to see in another setting before extending a scholarship offer.

This year one of the hottest prospects in the early April evaluation period was Joseph Estrella, a 6-10 skilled power forward in the Class of 2023. He exploded from a few offers to 16 in the matter of a few days.

Iowa, Tennessee, Providence, and Marquette were schools that offered early. Now they have been joined by Wisconsin, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and Maryland to name a few.

What might benefit Iowa is that they were in early on the talented forward.

“My interest in Iowa is pretty high.” Estrella said. “I want to get there and see the campus and spend more time with the coaches.”

One thing in Iowa’s corner is their development of big men in the last few years. In fact, Estrella’s mom is a big fan of a former Hawkeye legend.

“My mom is a big fan of Luka Garza and Iowa did a great job with him and really helped him develop into a great player.”

Estrella said he has gone on a few unofficial visits in the past, but wants to work towards scheduling some trips, perhaps as soon as June.

“One place I really want to get to is Iowa,” he said.

When Estrella does make those important visits, what will he be looking for from the programs?

“The big thing I am looking for in a school is the culture of the program. I want to feel welcomed and for the team to have a family vibe to it.”







