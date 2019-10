It's been a bit of a transition process for Joe Evans, but based on what he showed on Saturday, the high motor player is making an impact as an edge rusher. Evans played his most extensive snaps of the season and finished the day with 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry in Iowa's shutout win over Northwestern. Evans discussed his move from linebacker to rush specialist at the defensive end position. He also talks about his big plays against the Wildcats.