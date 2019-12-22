The Hawkeyes were without Jordan Bohannon and new starter Joe Toussaint was struggling. That opened the door for graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn and he delivered in a big way. Evelyn came off the bench score a season high 15 points and grab 7 rebounds to help lead Iowa to a neutral site win over Cincinnati.



The senior guard discusses his mentality coming into the game, the big shots he hit early in the game and then a huge three pointer he knocked down late, and how Iowa was able to rally late to hold on for the victory.

