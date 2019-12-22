Evelyn sparks Iowa to victory
The Hawkeyes were without Jordan Bohannon and new starter Joe Toussaint was struggling. That opened the door for graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn and he delivered in a big way. Evelyn came off the bench score a season high 15 points and grab 7 rebounds to help lead Iowa to a neutral site win over Cincinnati.
The senior guard discusses his mentality coming into the game, the big shots he hit early in the game and then a huge three pointer he knocked down late, and how Iowa was able to rally late to hold on for the victory.