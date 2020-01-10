With injuries to several players, the Iowa basketball team needs all hands on deck. The Hawkeyes got significant contributions from everyone that played on Friday evening in their victory over nationally ranked Maryland. Bakari Evelyn chipped in with solid play at the point, Cordell Pemsl provided a huge lift with his first career three pointer to give Iowa the lead, and Luka Garza did what he does every night, finishing with a double-double. They discuss what went into the big win over the Terps.

