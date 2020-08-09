Fall Preview: Special Teams
Kirk Ferentz will always tell you that special teams matter. This year's Hawkeye team has the potential to be strong once again on special teams, particularly at field goal kicker and in the return...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news