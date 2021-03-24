HawkeyeReport - Fans can return to outdoor Hawkeye sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Thursday that it will allow limited fan attendance at outdoor athletic events for the remainder of the spring seasons, effective immediately.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that attendance policies for all regular season competitions will follow local health guidelines and restrictions. That decision was made jointly by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

Iowa will allow 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues for events but will continue to restrict attendance at indoor events. Fans attending events will be required to wear face coverings upon entry in accordance with UI policy. Hand sanitizers will be available throughout the facilities. Capacity limitations will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as local conditions improve.

Hawkeye home outdoor events this weekend include women’s soccer on Thursday (Penn State, 4 p.m.) and Sunday (Purdue, 1 p.m.). Iowa’s second-ranked field hockey team hosts Michigan State on Friday (4 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). The women’s tennis hosts Nebraska on Sunday (11 a.m.).

Soccer, field hockey and tennis regular season outdoor events are not ticketed. The events will be open to the public, with capacity being monitored at Christine Grant Field, the Iowa Soccer Complex and the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex.

Baseball events at Duane Banks Field and softball games at Bob Pearl Field are ticketed events. Previous season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for home events for these sports. The Iowa Athletics Ticket Office will be reaching out to previous year season ticket holders with additional information.

The Iowa football team begins spring practice Tuesday, March 30. Potential spring events in Kinnick Stadium are under consideration at this time.

Athletics department and Big Ten Conference testing protocols for all student-athletes and staff remain in place. Fans will be required to maintain social distancing at all times.