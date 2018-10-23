Fant discusses snap count
Noah Fant met with the media for the first time in a few weeks and there was plenty to discuss. Fant spoke for the first time about the concussion he sustained at Minnesota and the recovery period before finally being cleared. The he also spoke for the first time about his family members, specially his older brother, sounding off on social media about his lower than anticipated snap count, and the meeting he had with the Iowa coaches about the comments made by his brother.