It was a record setting night for Noah Fant. The Iowa tight end has a flair for finding the end zone and he did it again on Saturday night, catching the 14th touchdown of his Iowa career, which set a school record for his position. Fant wasn't even aware of the record, but he was simply happy to get the win over the Panthers. He discusses his performance, a minor injury early on in the game, and Iowa's passing game getting going on Saturday.