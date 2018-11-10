There were a lot of frustrated Iowa players following the 14-10 loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. There might not have been a more frustrated one than Noah Fant. The potential All American tight end had only one reception and just three targets in the loss to the Wildcats and he was on the field for less than 10 snaps in the second half. Fant discusses this frustration and how he copes with playing time issues. He also discusses if his health and how many snaps he could play in every game.

