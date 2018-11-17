After a weeks worth of controversy and discussion, Noah Fant and the Hawkeyes went out and played a football game on Saturday afternoon. Instead of standing on the sidelines for extended periods of time, the star tight end played the first 25 snaps of the game on offense for Iowa. He was also active in the passing game early and often, finishing his day with 3 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Fant talks about his week and getting more actively involved on offense.

