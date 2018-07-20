HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson have been named to the 2018 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. Fant is a junior and Hockenson a sophomore.

Presented annually by the Friends of John Mackey, the award goes to the nation’s most outstanding tight end. Iowa is one of only three teams to have two student-athletes named to the 64-man list. In 2002, Dallas Clark won the award, while Tony Moeaki (2009) and Allen Reisner (2010) were the most recent semifinalists for the Hawkeyes.

Fant (6-foot-5, 241-pounds) and Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) were a two-headed monster for Iowa last season. A third team All-Big Ten selection, Fant recorded a career-high 30 receptions for 494 yards, and an Iowa single-season record and an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns by a tight end. Fant averaged 16.5 yards per catch, which led the nation amongst tight ends.

Earlier this summer, the Omaha, Nebraska, native was named to the Athlon Sports All-Big Ten and first team All-American team and a Sporting News first team preseason All-American selection.

Hockenson caught 24 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns last season. A native of Chariton, Iowa, Hockenson had five receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns -- all career highs -- in Iowa’s 55-24 win over third-ranked Ohio State. Hockenson was a Big Ten All-Freshman honorable mention selection by BTN.com.

Established in 2000, the award is named after Syracuse tight end and five-time Pro Bowl selection John Mackey. He was only the second true tight end to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Mackey Award winner must demonstrate outstanding athletic abilities, be in good academic standing and exhibit positive sportsmanship qualities. The Mackey Award winner will be announced on Dec. 5, and then presented live on Dec. 6 at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Fant, Hockenson, and the Hawkeyes open their season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1.