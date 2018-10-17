HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight ends Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson share the honor as the John Mackey Tight End of the Week for their play in Iowa’s 42-16 win at Indiana last Saturday. The announcement was made Wednesday by the John Mackey Award. It is the first time in the history of the award that teammates have shared the weekly honor.

The 2018 John Mackey recipient will be announced Dec. 5, and presented Dec. 6 live at the Home Depot College Football Award Red Carpet Show on ESPNU. Iowa’s Dallas Clark received the John Mackey Award in 2002, while Tony Moeaki (2009) and Allen Reisner (2010) were both semifinalists.

Fant (6-foot-5, 241-pound) is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska (Omaha South High School), while Hockenson (6-5, 250) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, Iowa (Chariton High School). The Hawkeye duo combined for eight receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana.

Fant recorded his sixth touchdown of the season with a 28-yard reception late in the first period. He later added a season-long 58-yard reception that led to Iowa’s final score of the game. Fant had four catches for 102 yards at Indiana and leads Iowa through six games with 23 receptions (298 yards) and six touchdowns.

Hockenson recorded four receptions for 107 yards and two scores against the Hoosiers. He had a 9-yard catch for Iowa’s first score, and added a 54-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Hockenson leads Iowa with 394 receiving yards (22 receptions) and has three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Fant has 18 career touchdown receptions ranking fourth all-time at Iowa and first among Hawkeye tight ends. He ranks third all-time among Big Ten Conference tight ends. Fant led the nation’s tight ends a year ago in scoring receptions (11) and average per catch (16.5).

Fant and Hockenson are the first two Hawkeyes to surpass 100 receiving yards in the same game since 2011 (Keenan Davis and Marvin McNutt versus Pitt). Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018 (125 versus Wisconsin), while Fant had 116 receiving yards in a 2017 win at Nebraska.

The 19th-ranked Hawkeyes (5-1, 2-1) host Maryland (4-2, 2-1) Saturday in the annual Homecoming contest (11:01 a.m. CT, ESPN2).