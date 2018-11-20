Noah Fant grew up in Omaha hearing about the Nebraska football program on a daily basis. When he committed to play football at Iowa, he knew that he would either have bragging rights when he went home or he would get an earful from Cornhusker fans. So far, the junior tight end has had bragging rights and he hopes that will be the case again after Friday's game. Fant discusses what it's like when he does make it home and why this game is so important to him.

