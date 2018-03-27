As a highly recruited prospect out of high school, expectations were high for Noah Fant when he arrived on the Iowa campus. Last year after being a role player in his freshman year, Fant had a breakout season that included 11 touchdown receptions.

As he heads into his junior year, Fant is looking to build upon his breakout campaign. The Nebraska native discusses what he needs to do to improve in his junior year, the importance of blocking, and why he is afraid to wear contacts and sticks with glasses.

