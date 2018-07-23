HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant has been named to the eighth annual Big Ten Conference football preseason honors list. The announcement was made by the league office Monday in conjunction with the start of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Ten members were selected by a media panel, with five representatives from the East and West divisions.

Fant (6-foot-5, 241-pounds) recorded a career-high 30 receptions for 494 yards, and an Iowa single-season record and an FBS-leading 11 touchdowns by a tight end in 2017. He averaged 16.5 yards per catch, which led the nation among tight ends. He and teammate T.J. Hockenson were named last week to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List. The Mackey award is presented to the nation's top tight end. Earlier this summer, the Omaha, Nebraska, native was named to the Athlon Sports All-Big Ten and first team All-American team, and a Sporting News first team preseason All-American selection.

The Hawkeyes have had six players named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List in the last five seasons. They include Fant (2018), Josey Jewell (2017), C.J. Beathard (2016), Desmond King (2016), Drew Ott (2015), and Brandon Scherff (2014). Jewell, Beathard, King, and Scherff were selected in the NFL Draft after making the list.

The other Big Ten players on the 2018 list include Rashan Gary (Jr., DL, MICH), Brian Lewerke (Jr., QB, MSU), Nick Bosa (Jr., DE, OSU), J.K. Dobbins (So., RB, OSU), and Trace McSorley (SR., QB, PSU) in the East Division. The West Division includes Fant, Stanley Morgan Jr. (Sr., WR, NEB), Paddy Fisher (So., LB, NU), T.J. Edwards (Sr., LB, WIS), and Jonathan Taylor (So., RB, WIS).

The 2018 Big Ten Media Days run July 23-24 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Seniors DE Parker Hesse and DE Matt Nelson, and junior QB Nate Stanley will be at the event.

Fant and the Hawkeyes open their season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa.

