If you pick up any of the college football preview magazines, you know that there's a lot of love for Noah Fant heading into the 2018 season. If you look at any NFL mock draft, you know know that there even more love for the junior tight end. Fant has skillfully ignored all of the hype so far this summer and his focus is on improving as a route runner and block this year. He discusses not listening to the outside noise and what he's learned from Brian Ferentz since he took over the tight end position group.

