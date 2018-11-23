Smack talking is part of football, but it went even further than that for Noah Fant. The Iowa tight end got into a bit of a physical altercation during the game against his home state school on Friday afternoon. Instead, Fant focused on his blocking, which was very good all day long, in helping the Hawkeyes roll up 266 yards on the ground in his third straight win against Nebraska. He discusses the altercation with the Huskers defensive backs, the smack talk before the game, and his impressive blocking.

