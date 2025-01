One of the more quickly-ascending linebackers in the 2027 class, Marshaun Ivy picked up an offer from Iowa at the Hawkeyes' Junior Day last Saturday. Since the start of the new year, Ivy has gone from a little-known sophomore to holding several offers and rising up recruiting boards.

On Monday evening, he caught up with Hawkeye Beacon and discussed his experience at Iowa's Junior Day, what he likes about the program, receiving the offer from Kelvin Bell and more.