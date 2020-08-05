Fearless Forecast 2.0
Just over one month ago we kept up the tradition of my Fearless Forecast for the upcoming Iowa football season. Truth be told, I did it knowing it was likely that the predictions being made probabl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news