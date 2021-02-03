The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add two more pieces to their Class of 2021 in the late signing period with commitments from offensive lineman Michael Myslinski and running back Deavin Hilson , who will each sign their national letter of intent today.

The Hawkeyes missed out on Michael Myslinski the first time around when he verbally committed to Texas back in August, but once he reopened his recruiting in December he immediately became a top target for Iowa again and this time the coaching staff was able to land their center of the future in the Jacksonville native, who has drawn comparisons to current starter Tyler Linderbaum.

A three-star prospect, Myslinski chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Texas, Michigan State, Florida State, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, Duke, Wake Forest, Illinois, Louisville, South Florida, Tulane, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Connecticut, Akron, Bowling Green, UAB, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Florida International, Old Dominion, and East Tennessee State.

See Myslinski's highlights in the video below.