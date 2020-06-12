For the fourth time in his 22 years leading the Iowa football program, Kirk Ferentz will be forced to hit the reboot button.

Every other time it was due to a slip in on the field performance.

This time, Ferentz will be confronting the biggest and most significant challenge, issues that involve inclusion and equality within his program.

Ferentz will turn 65 this summer and two weeks ago it looked like he was on cruise control as he slowly headed towards the exit ramp of his college coaching career. His program had won 47 games in the last five years, including the last three bowl games, and the Hawkeyes appeared to be the model for a stable college football program. Other than perhaps Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, no other coach in college football was probably in the position to say he could wrap up his coaching career in the same place and without the threat of going out on his back instead of his feet.

Two weeks later, while the future of Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem threatened in the near term, the very foundation of the program has been rocked by allegations of racial inequity and off color comments towards black players by his two most important staff members, strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Doyle, who has been with Ferentz since he arrived in 1999, is particularly under fire from successful former players who completed their careers at Iowa and other players who left the program before exhausting their eligibility. At this point nearly 40 former Iowa players have spoken out citing instances where Doyle trafficked in comments based on racial stereotypes and insensitivity.

While most still contend that Doyle is very good at his job in training football players for competition, his motivational methods have been called into question. Several said his comments harmed their confidence as athletes and led to their departure from Iowa.

Another concerning issue raised was many former players also mentioned that they simply didn’t feel comfortable in the football program and felt like they had to walk around the complex on egg shells.

All of this has forced Ferentz to hit the reset button on the Iowa football program for the fourth time in his tenure. Many coaches don’t make it to the second reset before they are tossed into the scrap heap and that speaks to the patience of Iowa fans, but this will be a legacy defining moment for the most tenured coach in all of college football.

As we look ahead to what Ferentz 4.0 will have to address, let’s take a look back what the previous reboots of Iowa football under Kirk Ferentz.

FERENTZ 1.0

When Kirk Ferentz took over, Iowa was still a good program overall, but in need of a breath of fresh air. Hayden Fry had built Iowa into a powerhouse program during his 19 years in Iowa City, but his final year, as he battled cancer, finished with a disappointing 3-8 record.

Ferentz was going to be patient in his building process and every year in the first three showed improvement as the Hawkeyes moved from 1-10 in his first year to 7-5 and a bowl win in his third season. The mantra was “Break the Rock” and Ferentz declared it broken following Iowa’s win over Texas Tech in the Alamo Bowl.

Then the Hawkeyes went on one of the best runs in school history. They won 31 games in three years and earned a share of two Big Ten titles. If there’s a golden age of the Ferentz era, this span of time would be it. NFL teams were calling and trying to convince Ferentz to leave, but he turned away every overture. Instead of coaching in the NFL, Ferentz was content to send players to play in the league.

Then in 2005, the Hawkeyes finished 7-5. That was followed up by a tumultuous 6-7 year in 2006 that included losing six of the last seven games of the season. In 2007, Iowa went 6-6 and ending up home for the holidays for the first time since 2000.

That off-season led to the first reboot of the program.

FERENTZ 2.0

If you talk to players on the Iowa roster they will cite the return to campus in January 2008 as the key turning point in the Hawkeyes fortunes.

Ferentz talked about getting back to basics in the program. Instead of installing a new offense or firing coaches, Ferentz doubled down on his methods. It was back to fundamentals and focused on better execution.

That winter the work began under the direction of Doyle. It was the most grueling set of off-season workouts to date and it set the tone. Players of that era will tell you it was extremely challenging, but it set the tone of hard work that would be needed to bring the program back.

While many of his critics were skeptical that the double down by Ferentz was the right path, he was proven to be correct in his decision. Iowa started the 2008 season 3-3 and then thanks to a very good defense and a historic season running the ball by Shonn Greene, the Hawkeyes won six of their last seven games, including demolishing South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.

Then the next year, Iowa continued their winning ways, starting the season 9-0 before falling to Northwestern, largely due to an injury to starting quarterback Ricky Stanzi. Iowa finished the season 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl and it looked like the program was ready for another successful run.

High expectations weren’t met in 2010, but Iowa still finished 8-5 and then fell to 7-6 in 2011. Offensive coordinator Ken O’Keefe left for the NFL and defensive coordinator Norm Parker retired following the season. Phil Parker took over the defense and Greg Davis was brought into run the offense. The result the next season was a 4-8 record as the offense struggled. Iowa improved the next year, winning three of their last four game to go 8-5. Then in 2014, the Hawkeyes hit a low point losing three of their last four games, including being demolished in a loss to Tennessee in the Tax Slayer Bowl.

FERENTZ 3.0

Ferentz let his frustrations show in the post-game press conference after the bowl game and he knew it rather quickly.



That led to what many called "New Kirk".



He issued a depth chart in early January declaring that C.J. Beathard would be his starting quarterback and held a press conference because he felt like we needed to talk.

That off-season proved to once again be a springboard for this latest version of the Ferentz era. Iowa moved to morning practices. They started various team building opportunities, liked reading books together and they came together in ways that they had not done before.

The result was one of the best seasons in school history. A 12-0 regular season and Iowa’s first trip to the Big Ten title game and a return to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the early 90’s. Since the 2015 season, Iowa has won 47 contests, a school record for a five year period of time, and that includes three bowl games.

Ferentz said recently that he was excited about the future of the program. The footing was as strong as it has been since he arrived and it seemed like the Iowa football program would continue their run of success.

Then the very foundation of the program fell out starting last Friday when a significant group of players spoke out about racially tinged remarks from Doyle and a few cited the same type of comments from Brian Ferentz.

A program that was built around strength and conditioning being what separated them from other programs and put players in the NFL was rocked to its core. The very identity of Iowa football has now been rocked and Kirk Ferentz, who is now in the legacy portion of his tenure, will have to reset his program once again.

FERENTZ 4.0

In many ways this will be the greatest challenge for Ferentz in his coaching career and his legacy will be on the line. How Kirk Ferentz is remember will probably be defined by how he changes the program in this final chapter.

Previously the greatest challenge was just building the program starting back in 1999. The previous reboots of the Iowa program were simply either doubling down on the initial building process or making adjustments to their day to day operations.

This one will be different and challenging to some of the core principles of the program inside the building.

Iowa football is a controlled environment. While there is a leadership council of players that gave input, every decision was made with the approval of the head coach.

Kirk Ferentz is now facing the player empowerment era and that’s going to be a hard pill for him to swallow. While I wouldn’t call Ferentz a crazy control freak, he certainly has quite a few restrictions and when you join the Iowa football program as a player, it is like joining the Army.

There’s a sameness to everything from the way players dress inside the building to what they say to the media. Now he is facing players raising their voice and saying they want more freedom and he is listening, learning, and making adjustments.

Player empowerment was coming.

The ability for a player to profit from name, image, and likeness will be here soon and Iowa players now have the opportunity to engage more freely on all forms of social media and will eventually be able to profit from it. The ability for a player to transfer without restriction will arrive next year. It’s a new era in college football, so Ferentz was going to have to adjust and change with the times.

The biggest near term adjustment that Ferentz will have to make is in the weight room. That was Doyle domain for 21 years and now he’s on leave and likely not coming back. His work and the strength and conditioning program were the foundation of the program since Ferentz arrived on campus. Now that foundation has crumbled and it will need to be rebuilt in a different form.

What has struck me in former players speaking out is how much has changed in the last ten years when it comes to training athletes. Perhaps that was part of the disconnect that Iowa never connected with in recent years. Most high level athletes are used to going to local training facilities where they pay to get trained and receive largely positive reinforcement. Then they arrive in Iowa City and have faced a drill sergeant who pushed players hard and sometimes crossed the line into racial stereotypes in his criticism.

Iowa’s strength staff will need to adjust. Instead of pushing negatives and being critical, they will need to use both the carrot and the stick in the weight room because that’s what the modern athlete is familiar with these days.

Ferentz style football will remain largely the same and it should. The balanced approach that has been the backbone of Ferentz football has served the program well. Expect that to continue, but everything else is potentially open to changing to make it more inclusive and less demeaning.

The final issue that Ferentz will likely face is in recruiting. Iowa already faced challenges recruiting black student-athletes due to the fact that only 3% of the state’s population is black. It’s been used against the Hawkeyes for years and now opposing schools have fresh ammunition on the recruiting trail. Even if Doyle is removed from the program, his alleged statements towards black players will likely linger. Thus far Iowa has held their 2021 class together, which is a positive, but you can bet that other schools will be trying to take advantage of the turmoil and those comments.

This process will take time, but Ferentz is focused on making the final chapter a good one for his legacy. How it will actually be play out will be written in the coming days, weeks, and months in the football complex and eventually on the field.

It won’t be easy for Ferentz. He faced challenges and he has successfully rebooted Iowa football two other times and enjoyed success on the field. Ultimately, the wins and losses in the coming years will decide his legacy, but the challenge ahead will be as much about what happens off the field than the numbers on the scoreboard.