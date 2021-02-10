HawkeyeReport - Ferentz announces staff, roster update

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Wednesday three important changes within the football program.

Running backs coach Derrick Foster is leaving to join an NFL team, while offensive line coach Tim Polasek is joining the coaching staff at the University of Wyoming as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Additionally, senior offensive lineman Mark Kallenberger has elected to forgo his fifth year of eligibility and end his college football career. He will earn his degree this spring.

The NFL team Derrick Foster will be joining will make a formal announcement and therefore, no additional details are being confirmed at this time.

“I am very happy for both Derrick and Tim,” said Ferentz. “These are important next steps for them as they advance their coaching careers.

“Mark has been a strong player and leader within our program. I completely understand and respect his decision and wish him the very best.”

Foster, who has also held the position of offensive recruiting coordinator, came to Iowa in 2018.

“This is an important opportunity for Derrick in the National Football League,” said Ferentz. “Since he joined our staff as the running backs coach, Derrick has had a significant impact on the players and our staff. I wish Derrick and Bianca and their two young children all the best in their new home.”

Polasek joined the Iowa staff in 2017.

“Since Tim joined this program four years ago, the players he has led have improved every day and were well-prepared to compete every Saturday,” said Ferentz. “Tim has a creative offensive mind and will no doubt do very well in his next opportunity. We wish Tim and his wife, Jill, the very best.”

Kallenberger joined the Hawkeyes in 2017. He is a three-year letterman while playing both guard and tackle positions on the offensive line. Kallenberger started four games at right tackle in 2020, missing two games due to injury. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from league media.

“I’m ready to bring my college football career to a close and move on to the next chapter in my life,” said Kallenberger. “I have enjoyed my four years as a Hawkeye. I will cherish the camaraderie with my teammates in the locker room and on the field. I want to say thank you to coach Ferentz and all the coaches who have helped me become a better player and a better person.”

“Mark has worked extremely hard during his four years on our team,” said Ferentz. “He is a good player and person. We will certainly miss his presence on the field this season. I know he will take the lessons he learned as a Hawkeye and be successful in the future.”

The search will begin immediately to fill the coaching positions.

“This is not a race and I have always viewed hiring as an intentional process to find the right person who can contribute to our culture and our program,” said Ferentz.