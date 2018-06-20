Next up is our look back at the All Ferentz Era offense, which has several award winning players and one of the best offensive lines you find in the last 20 years. Kirk Ferentz is an offensive guy, so he has always had his hand in what happens on this side of the ball. Directing the offense since he arrived have been three men: Ken O'Keefe, Greg Davis, and Brian Ferentz. It's fair to say that O'Keefe and Davis were controversial figures during their time as the offensive coordinator. So far, Brian Ferentz has not faced as much critical commentary, but it's one year in, so it's coming.

Iowa's offense under Ferentz will never be too flashy. It's always going to be balance between run/pass and it's going to generally side on towards being conservative. That may be changing a bit under Brian Ferentz, but the basic principles will be the same.

The Ferentz era has had many great players on the offensive side of the ball. Mackey, Groza, and Outland Trophy winners, numerous All Americans, and nearly a Heisman Trophy winner.

Here's our look at the All Ferentz Era Offense.



Brad Banks was a pretty easy choice as the Ferentz era QB based on his 2002 season.

QB: Brad Banks, Drew Tate This was pretty much a no-brainer choice for the top spot. While the second team position was worthy of a little debate between Tate, Ricky Stanzi, and C.J. Beathard based on their accomplishments. Banks finished 2nd in the Heisman Trophy balloting in 2002 and was named the winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and 1st team All American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He was also named the MVP of the Big Ten along with the offensive player of the year in the conference in 2002. Tate gets the nod based on being named first team All Big Ten in 2004, leading Iowa to a conference title and his overall passing numbers were slightly better than Stanzi and Beathard. Here's my favorite drives led by Brad Banks and Drew Tate.



RB: Shonn Greene, Ladell Betts Much like the quarterback position, the first team spot was pretty easy, but there was a healthy debate and discussion about the second team spot between Betts, Albert Young, Fred Russell, and Akrum Wadley. First, the easy choice and that was Greene. He only had one big year, but it was the best single season rushing year in Iowa football history. Greene rushed for 1,850 yards and 20 touchdown in 2008 and won the Doak Walker Award in the process. Greene was 1st team All American along with being named MVP of the Big Ten Conference. The second team choice was extremely hard because all four are certainly worthy and you could make a strong case for every one of them. Betts earned 2nd team All Big Ten honors in three straight years and finished his career as Iowa’s second best career rusher with 3,686 yards. Here's some Shonn Greene highlights. to remember what a beast he was for the Hawkeyes in 2008.



FB: Jeremy Allen, Tom Busch It’s Iowa football, so you know we have to recognize a couple of fullbacks when we are doing an All Ferentz era team. Allen’s numbers don’t jump out at you, with limited carries and receptions, but he did finish his career with 441 yards rushing, 260 yards receiving, and 8 touchdowns. Those are really good numbers for a fullback in any offense. Busch was the consummate Iowa fullback, tough as nails and embracing the job of being what is essentially a guard in the backfield. He had 63 career yards rushing and 146 yards receiving in his career and scored five touchdowns in his Iowa career.

Dallas Clark is the top choice at TE in the Ferentz era.

TE: Dallas Clark, Scott Chandler Like the QB and RB position, there wasn’t much room for debate at the top, but there were several candidates for the second team position. Frankly, if we did this a year from now, my guess is there might be someone who we did consider making a case to threaten the first team choice. Clark was the clear choice for the first team spot. In 2002, the former walk-on had an amazing season, winning the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the top tight end in the country. Clark was also unanimously named 1st team All American. He had 43 receptions for 742 yards and 4 touchdown in 2002 and for his career, he had he hauled in 81 passes for 1,281 yards and 8 scores. For the second team TE spot, we went with Scott Chandler. His career numbers are really very good with 117 receptions for 1,467 yards and 10 scores. Those are the best career numbers of any tight end in the Ferentz era. Chandler earned 2nd team All Big Ten honors in his senior season. We did give serious consideration to Noah Fant and you could already make a pretty strong case that he’s the second teamer coming off his historic 11 touchdown reception campaign last season. A year from now, Fant could be in Dallas Clark territory.

Here's video of the play that I think won Clark the Mackey Award.



WR: Marvin McNutt, Clinton Solomon WR: Derrell Johnson-Koulianos, Ed Hinkel If there’s a common theme developing, it’s that the first team choices are pretty easy and the second team decisions are much more difficult. Marvin McNutt and Derrell Johnson-Koulianos stand above everyone else at the wide receiver position during their time in Iowa City. McNutt wrapped up his career with the most receiving yards in Iowa history (2,861) and most touchdown passes (28). In 2011, McNutt was named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the year and earned first team all conference honors. Koulianos is probably the most controversial player of the Ferentz era, but there’s no question that he’s one of the most productive. DJK, as he was known to Iowa fans, finished with 173 receptions for 2,616 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was named first team All Big Ten in his senior year. The second team choices came down to Solomon, Hinkel, Kevin Kasper, and Kevonte Martin-Manley. Honestly, we couldn’t go wrong with any of the four and there are cases to be made for each of them. At the end of the day, we went with Solomon and Hinkel. Solomon really developed in his Iowa career and had 1,864 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. Hinkel wrapped up his Hawkeye career with 135 receptions for 1,588 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is also one of the most complete receivers of the Ferentz era.

Here's 7 getting 6 for the win and DJK making plays, as he always seemed to do.



Three members of the 1st team in this picture. 2002 OL was pretty good. (Photo from CR Gazette)

T: Robert Gallery, Riley Reiff G: Eric Steinbach, Mike Jones C: Bruce Nelson, Austin Blythe G: Marshal Yanda, Sean Welsh T: Brandon Scherff, Bryan Bulaga I think it’s safe to say that you could put Iowa’s first team offensive line up against any in college football in the last 20 years. Frankly, it might be the best offensive line in all of college football in that period of time. Two Outland Trophies and multiple All American and All Big Ten honors. Heck the second team tackles would be first teamers for many schools in the last 20 years. At tackle, Robert Gallery and Brandon Scherff were easy choices. Both won the Outland Trophy and were named consensus All Americans. They are the two best tackles of the Ferentz era and dominant performers over several years. At the guard position, Steinbach is a no-brainer. In 2002, he was consensus first team All American at the guard position and a key player on Iowa’s great line that season. The other guard position, well we freely admit that we did a little fudging at the position. Marshal Yanda did start his Iowa career at guard and played about half his first year there before moving out to tackle. He’s just too good to be left off this list and while NFL success isn’t a factor in our decisions, Yanda was a great lineman for the Hawkeyes. At center, Bruce Nelson is an easy choice. If you are sensing a theme, the 2002 Iowa offensive line was probably the best in school history and Nelson anchored that group. He was a first team All American by a couple of services and first team All Big Ten. He’s also a great story of success in the Iowa program. The second team is a pretty solid group as well, particularly at tackle. Riley Reiff and Bryan Bulaga were both first team All Americans by at least one service in their Iowa careers. Austin Blythe was a multiple year starter at center and a finalist for the Rimington Award. Blythe earned second team All Big Ten in his final two years. At guard, Mike Jones and Sean Welsh were both multiple year starters and earned All Big Ten recognition in their careers.

You Tube wasn't good for Gallery, but here's Brandon Scherff throwing people around and Marshal Yanda destroying an Iowa State player.

