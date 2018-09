Kinnick Stadium has seen its fair share of historic moments over the years. It added to the list on Saturday afternoon as Kirk Ferentz earned his 144th victory as Iowa's head coach, passing the legendary Hayden Fry on Iowa's all-time win list. As the game came to an end and the beer song began to play, the celebration for Kirk Ferentz was underway. See the post game video tribute to Kirk Ferentz after the game right here.