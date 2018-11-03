Kirk Ferentz generally doesn't ruffle too many feathers when it comes to complaining about officials, but the Iowa head coach seemed more than a little frustrated following Iowa's 38-36 loss to Purdue. Ferentz discussed a few of the plays he took issue with and also explained why he went for two early in the third quarter, which proved costly on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Ferentz also discussed the play of his freshmen cornerbacks and the play of the offense.

