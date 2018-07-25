As Kirk Ferentz gets ready to start his 20th season leading the Iowa football program, we sat down with him on Wednesday afternoon in his office to look back at his career in Iowa City. We start with the very beginning and putting together his first staff and look at several key moments in the last 20 years with the Hawkeyes.



Q: When you got the job and started putting together your initial staff and figuring out who to hire, how important was that and what were you looking for?

FERENTZ: It was extremely important. The single most important thing on the list.

There were a couple of good things that came out of my experience at Maine. When I walked in here in 1981 what struck me was the quality of the entire coaching staff and the cohesiveness we had here. In the nine years that I was gone, I thought a lot about why did it happen at Iowa? I thought about what caused it and what was the origin of that staff at Iowa?

When I went to Maine, I thought I did a good job, but maybe not as well as I could have. One of the mistakes I made was I hired one guy out there that I had known a decade before. I hired him on that experience and that guy had changed over that decade. His approach to coaching maybe wasn’t as positive as what I had remembered it being. The other part was when I was with him, he was at a D1 program was a low budget 1AA in a place that is pretty remote. I kind of underestimated the challenges. I thought maybe I was getting a veteran guy that could bring the younger guys along. Long story, short, that was a good learning experience for me and an error that I made.

I filed that away and when I came here, I think I had a better understanding of how to hire a coach and what to look for in a coach. The most important part of the hire is the type of person, but it’s also about how they are going to fit into this environment. Iowa is unique when compared to many other schools. Every school is usually unique in their own way. You keep that in mind as you go along in your search. It all starts with hiring really good people and that was the focus, good people who were good teachers.

Q: All the hires that you made were important, but I always felt hiring Norm Parker and Chris Doyle ending up being important to the success of the program.

FERENTZ: I would say all three coordinators were important in my mind. I had total trust in Ken (O’Keefe). I had the longest relationship with him of all the coaches.

What I was looking for in Norm’s position was the Bill Brashier of our staff. To me, Bill was such an integral part of Coach Fry’s staff. Every time I talk about that staff, the two guys that were underappreciated were Carl Jackson and Bill. Both are outstanding coaches and outstanding people. Bill was quietly an influence on the program. He was so consistent and so understated. He and Norm were a lot alike in a lot of ways. To this day when you get Bob Stoops talking about defense, Bill’s name comes up and Bob is an outstanding defensive coach.

That was what we got with Norm. I got asked the other day in Chicago about playing 4-3 or 3-4, at that time I was open to anything. I just wanted to get the right person. We interviewed three really good people. One has gone on to be a head coach in college and in the NFL, but I think we got the right guy for our program.

The other thing I knew about Norm was he went through some personal challenges in his life with Jeffery and losing his first wife, so I was pretty confident that if it was a little bumpy on the front end that it wasn’t got rock his world. He had faced things that were far more important and challenging than losing a couple of games. He was everything I hoped he would be, plus 10. He was unbelievable.

Q: Talking to Coach Doyle over the summer he shared the story about seeing your name on the ticker on ESPN and telling his wife that they were going to Iowa. He seems to be one of the most important guys you have had here the last twenty years.

FERENTZ: So I got the job, but I am still in Baltimore, basically working two jobs. I got him pretty late whatever night that would have been and there’s a note sitting there from Mary that says call Chris Doyle and whatever time, just call. I called him that night.

Being out of major college football for nine years, the rules had changed, but the one thing I knew was one of the most important hires, if not the most important hire was strength coach. I think it’s probably the most important hire.

I am a line coach by trade, so I believe in the benefits of strength and conditioning and always have. Maybe more important than that is they hear his voice more than all of us combined. It’s not only important to get someone who is an expert in their field and understands the difference between an offensive guard and a cornerback and trains with that in mind. Also, they have to reinforce the concepts and ideas that we think are important in the program.

Q: When you arrive, you start to try and build the culture that you envisioned in the program. How challenging was that early on?

FERENTZ: Honestly, it’s not something you really think about. You just come in and you go to work. Anytime there is something new, there’s going to a transition and adjustment period for everyone involved. The players are all new to us. Who are they? Where are they from? Where do they play? What are they studying? That is time consuming and we also have to earn and win their trust and that takes time. They are going through the same process, trying to figure out who we are and what we are about. It was a real feeling out period early on.

Q: You were at 1-15 and you face Michigan State. That’s one that I always go back to is the post game and one of the first questions you got was about what the first Big Ten game win meant to you and you got a little emotional and gave all the credit to the other coaches and the players. Looking back, what did that day mean to you?

FERENTZ: That was our first Big Ten win and it wasn’t pretty. We got outgained significantly in that game. A big part of winning is finding a way to win and that’s one thing we did that day. We had a kick return and a jail break screen where we took it in. We made enough plays to win that game and that’s the first step in winning. Still 20 years later, it is important. It gave us a little traction and a little evidence that maybe we could move this thing forward. Not a lot, but it was a morsel.

Q: You had a good finish that year and it seemed to really help build the momentum that you carried into 2001.

FERENTZ: We did. We played a really good football game up at Penn State. We earned that win. On paper and on the field, we earned that win.

Q: Then fast forward to 2001 and you have that win at the Alamo Bowl where you felt like you had broken the rock. You had been chipping away at it for three years and finally felt like you got it.

FERENTZ: Going back to Chris (Doyle) that is the beauty of him. I am not good at coming up with things like that, but that was perfect and remains perfect. It is really what all of this is all about. That’s the way it is for most meaningful things in life. You just keep swinging away.

Q: The whole breaking of the rock still feels like that is the foundation of the program.

FERENTZ: it is. It’s what we do.

Q: Bob Sanders walks in the door. You have always said it was big brother showing up for the street fight. Talk about his impact.

FERENTZ: He gave us a perfect illustration of what it is to have tempo. He was a walking illustration of it. Everything he did was with one tempo. It was full speed to the point where it was troublesome. I have never held a guy out of drills more than him. Bob, you stay out of this and then he tries to sneak in. He put guys at risk because he couldn’t tempo things down. He was not a real good listener in that regard. (laugh)

My mentor, Joe Moore, recommended Bob. He said you may never teach him to back peddle, but if nothing else, he will make your team tougher. That is exactly what he did. He made our team tougher and more aggressive.

Q: He played with a swagger to him and everyone sort of followed that lead.

FERENTZ: He did. He improved our special teams from the first game against Kansas State. The day we put him in against Wisconsin and started him, we gave up like 425 yards, but we had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter. Our demeanor as a team was much better, defensively. That was the first time it started to look like maybe we were going to build a little something here. We had to adjust our package a little bit because we didn’t want him back deep because he wouldn’t stay there. Everything was down in the box with him. That was the moment we got a little defensive temperament.

Q: In that era, I always think of Sanders on defense, Gallery on offense, and Kaeding on special teams. All three were great leaders of those units. Are those the right guys?

FERENTZ: There were a lot of guys, but those are the marquee guys. The first thing I think about with Gallery is now hard he worked, especially in the transition. Joe Philbin and I used to laugh about it. It was like the guy in Peanuts, Pigpen, who had the cloud of dust around him, with Gallery it was sweat. It was a pool of sweat. Joe and I would laugh about it. My theory on it was he was just trying so hard to be so perfect and so good at something that was new to him. It’s like with all of us, when you are doing something new there’s some anxiety with it, so he was burning way more calories than he should have been. That was just a reflection of the way he approached things. He was dead serious about it. Not only did he buy into moving to the line, he wanted to be phenomenal. He was a long way from that early on, but that was his mindset.

Q: With Kaeding, he played with that swagger, talking a little trash and backing it up on the field.

FERENTZ: It’s bad to have one like that early on. I mean, good luck holding up to that standard. He was so unusual in a good way.

Q: Where was the moment in the 2002 season where you thought, this is a pretty special group? Was it the game at Michigan?

FERENTZ: That was a big day. By the way, Bob Sanders in the middle of that one too. He comes up with a big play and we just took off. In the second half, we were able to do what we wanted to do offensively. We had it going pretty good. The other story of that game was they couldn’t run the ball at all. Their quarterback had one big run to the left and if he was faster, he probably scores. Other than that, they couldn’t run the ball a yard.

We didn’t start the year as a good defense. We were ok. Then it turned into a pretty good defensive team and we totally shut down the run. To do that in their stadium and take it over in the second half is pretty good.

Q: That was the day that one of the Michigan linebackers called you guys the “Bullies of the Big Ten”. Did that mean anything to you?

FERENTZ: I didn’t remember who said it. That’s nice. That’s good. Those things are only good when someone else gives them to you.

Q: The 2004 season and everything that went on leading up to it and during that year. You lost your mentor, Joe Moore, during the summer. Norm had his health issues, Brian Ferentz had the inflection and some serious issues with his leg, you lose your dad in the middle of the year, and virtually every running back gets hurt. How do you look back at that year?

FERENTZ: I think it’s an illustration of the beauty of football. Football is all about teamwork and teamwork is as Chuck Noll said, as misunderstood as it could be. Teamwork is not 50/50. If something happens over here, somebody else has to pick up the rope. Those were the cards that got dealt to us and we kept finding ways to push through it.

With the running back thing, nobody could have predicted that. It just happened and then all the sudden we are playing with Sam (Brownlee). The one thing with Sam, he never missed an assignment. If there was a blitz pickup, he picked it up and he never turned the ball over. He may not have been Fred Russell, but he was a guy who took care of his responsibilities. We knew he wasn’t going to rush for 2,000 yards.

It was just a team that played to our strengths. We played really good defense. Played really good on special teams and were opportunistic on offense. It’s still about getting more points than the other team. However you do it, that’s the end game. A lot of times that happens within the course of a season. That season it was more tilted one way than the other. Like in 2002, we started out more high octane and by the end of the year, we were more balanced. That’s the ebb and flow of football.

Q: You talk about just finding a way to score more points than your opponent. That season you have the 6-4 game at Penn State. You lost your father that week. How do you reflect back on that game and that week? The scene with you and your son, James, on the sidelines at the end of the game.

FERENTZ: (emotional pause) Yep, that makes it worse. That’s a week I will always remember. My joke to the team that the last time I talked to my dad was after the Ohio State game. He was always waiting for us to beat Ohio State and then he let go the next day.

Q: A happier memory has to be the Capital One Bowl.

FERENTZ: That’s a good one. Three things about that game. First, in November, we kept winning close games and I told the staff one Sunday, if we keep messing around and winning close games like this, we will be playing on New Year’s against someone really good and just get slaughter on national TV.

Sure enough, we are in the Capital One Bowl. The year before when I saw our opponent on film, I thought we had a chance. When I saw LSU’s film, I thought, ok, maybe I was right. This could be really bad.

Moving forward, the two things about it was the only time I felt comfortable at all was when Russell came in. Nick (Saban) had been trying to get him lined up all season and you would watch the film and when he came in it was kind of wild. You just didn’t know what he was going to do. He might play good or he might throw the ball right to you. When he came in, I actually felt like, ok, we got it. This guy is going to make some mistakes and we will close it out. Sure enough, he was on fire. My gosh, it was probably the best game of his college career.

Then the other miracle, in my opinion, besides the last play, was that we were still in the game after 59 minutes and had a chance to win it. I really thought that could be one of those 21 or 28 point games. They had a lot of really good players on that team and they were really well coached. If they don’t blitz us, we wouldn’t have won the game. We had touchdowns on those plays.

Q: After that in the 2006-07 years, you kind of hit a bump in the road. A lot of coaches go in another direction looking for solutions. You double down, so to speak, and get back to basics at that point. Discuss that time frame and your thoughts.

FERENTZ: That was kind of a complex period. We started off fine in 06 and then went downhill. I think we got partway back heading into the bowl game thanks to a pretty intensive month of December. We had a chance in that bowl game against Texas, but didn’t get it done.

Then the next year was kind of interest in some strange way. I thought we started up the path as a football team, but we had a lot of things off the field with our football team and to this day I can’t say I fully understand them or explain it. I certainly can’t understand the thought process of the individuals involved because we had to dismiss a lot of guys from the team. I’ll never understand it and that’s one of the great frustrations you have in coaching and parenting when you can’t get a message to resonate with certain people.

I think in 07 once we got to the halfway mark we started to make some progress, but we still weren’t very good. We were climbing a little bit and then the season couldn’t have ended in a more disappointing fashion. Part of that week was residue from things that had happened prior to that and it carried over into the game.

It’s not a chapter any of us are happy about and in that period we had some turbulence, but what came out of it was one of my more satisfying seasons ever. It might not go down in the record books as one of the top five seasons as far as a record, but what that 08 team did was emblematic of what we are trying to do. We started off 3-3 and then just took off. You could see that coming daily with the group and their attitude and togetherness showed at the end.

Q: Between the end of 08 and start of 09, you end up with 13 straight wins. By the end of 08, as you said, that team was playing as well as any team you have had.

FERENTZ: We had a pretty good team. The game we did lose towards the end of 08 at Illinois, we blew a protection and the kid took the ball out of Stanzi’s hands and went for a touchdown. That was us letting them do it to us. We were playing really good football, really all season. We just couldn’t get past those three close losses early in the year.

Q: Fast forward to post Tax Slayer Bowl and again, kind of a reset or re-evaluation of things, as you usually do, win or lose. Then the 2015 season happens and you have an undefeated regular season. Was that your most surprising season?

FERENTZ: Yes and no. It was pretty clear to all of us, for whatever reason the message wasn’t resonating in 14. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t good enough. In the world we live in, we have to be really good at the little things. We didn’t do that in 14. It showed up in the win loss column and it showed up in the results. So, we went more intensive in terms of what we were looking at, talking about, and thinking about. It always goes back to basics. It always does.

Moving forward, we really liked our team in 15. We liked their attitude during the course of the year, but to predict undefeated, I would never do that because it’s hard to do. It doesn’t happen often at Iowa or really anywhere. I hard Urban Meyer talk about their schedule last year and how tough it was and they lost two games. It’s tough for anyone to run the table.

Q: You said on the podcast with the Des Moines Register that you have two games that you had decisions that you made you wish you had mulligans on and I’d like to guess those two games, if that’s ok.

FERENTZ: Ok.

Q: How about 03 at Michigan State and not taking the wind?

FERENTZ: Nah. That was a quote, “smart move”, until they drove it 80 yards. They took like 8 minutes off the clock and seemed like forever. That’s not one of them.

Q: How about 09 at Ohio State at the end of regulation?

FERENTZ: Yeah, I would probably play that one differently. I got influenced by a bad play in the game, the interception. I let that dominate my thoughts instead of a positive outcome. You don’t get to change them, but that’s one I would change.

Q: Football itself hasn’t changed a whole lot, but what has changed at the college level is recruiting the last 20 years. It’s changed a lot.

FERENTZ: It’s not even remotely close to what it was 20 years ago. That’s one thing about this profession is there’s always things to talk about and ponder and then it’s about taking your thoughts and matching them up with your team and your personnel. The recruiting thing is just so fluid and it changes all the time.

I can’t give you the exact year, but I remember it was like 5-7 years ago and signing day was on Wednesday and we had someone coming to the office either that Friday or the next Friday and he was a junior and we kind of had to decide what we were going to do with him because he was going to go to another school the next day. I was like, wow, that’s early after signing day. Now it’s commonplace. Prospects are now visiting schools on their own much earlier. It seems like that’s all they do now in the out of season. So much of our time in the winter, spring, and summer is dominated by recruiting than it was 20 or even 10 years ago.

Q: You have said in the past that offering a kid early on is the scariest thing you do. Now you have to offer kids as young as sophomores.

FERENTZ: It’s scary. (laugh) You are right, it’s scary.

Q: These days you get more information on the recruits. More film is out there and camps and such, so that does make it a little easier.

FERENTZ: That is the flipside, but it is still so hard to predict the development of a prospect. We just had two consensus All Americans and one we didn’t offer until the week before signing day and the other we probably offered in January and he wasn’t heavily recruited. No way would we have offered those guys a year before, no way and they were both All Americans last year. One guy was a three plus year starter and a three year captain. You keep those things in mind. There are those stories out there. Mike Daniels was a January guy. Micah Hyde was a January guy, along with Desmond King. You go right down the list. You worry about that aspect of things a little bit.

Football is different than basketball in that I can go out to Indiana and see a guy from West Branch play against a guy from Indianapolis or Chicago head to head. With that, there’s not as much projection. You are still projecting, but it’s not the same, I think.

Q: Is there almost too much information in the game of football today with all the analytics and the growth in that area?

FERENTZ: If you aren’t careful it can be too much. Like any profession, you have to figure out what’s important and looking and studying that. Don’t major in the minors.

Q: How important has the reading of books as a team become for you guys?

FERENTZ: You would have to ask the players for their view, but for me personally it has been really beneficial. We all read it and it’s always good stuff and good material. I think anything that brings people together and makes them talk about things is a good thing. It adds to what we are trying to do and I don’t see any downside to it.

Q: What are you most proud of the last 20 years?

FERENTZ: I kind of got asked that the other day, so I got a little warm up on it. It was a good test run and I kind of liked my answer. I thought it was ok.

I guess one thing that I hope people would say, and I think they would, is that there has been a consistency in what we do. The results aren’t always the same. You can’t always control that, but you try. There are up’s and down’s, peaks and valleys, all that sort of stuff. Or basic approach hasn’t changed. If you have Bruce Nelson or Bob Sanders or Dallas Clark come in they would tell you, a lot of the things we were doing then, we are still doing now. Hopefully we are a little smarter now then we were 20 years ago. But, hopefully our approach and what we deem to be important have remained fairly consistent.

Then we have always tried to make sure that the players coming in the building or the coaches know what they can count on when they come in here. It’s like anything when you are in a leadership position, I just think about the things I appreciated and things I didn’t appreciate. There is a lot of value when people can understand that this is the way we are going to do it. If we get blown out at Penn State, we aren’t just going to throw everything out the window and try and reinvent ourselves because that is probably a bad answer. Let’s get back to the basics and try to do things a little bit better and take some ownership in what we do.