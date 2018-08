It's year two of the Iowa offense under the direction of Brian Ferentz and one of his goals this year is to see the Hawkeyes capitalize on more of their opportunities. That means cutting down on mistakes made by young players and also improving his play calling this fall. Ferentz discusses his position group, the tight ends, the development of some of the receivers, the calls at the line made by Nate Stanley, and the play of Keegan Render at center.