After another good week of practice, Kirk Ferentz felt his team had put in the work to possibly come to Penn State and get a win. Unfortunately a number of mistakes did the Hawkeyes in as they feel for the second time this season in conference play. After the game, Kirk Ferentz discussed the key decisions, including the late interception by Nate Stanley and if his thumb had been injured in the game. Plus, Ferentz discuss the overall mistakes on offense, the special teams surprises, and more.

