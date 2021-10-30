Ferentz on the loss to the Badgers

For the second straight game, Iowa's offense struggled and the Hawkeyes suffered another loss, this time to Wisconsin. Kirk Ferentz says he still has confidence in his team and coaching staff, but they just need to continue to get better.



The Iowa head coach met with the media and discussed his decision to go for a fullback run on fourth and one in the third quarter, his faith in his coaching staff, including the offensive coordinator, and the play of the Spencer Petras and his decision to bring in a backup quarterback in the fourth quarter.

