Kirk Ferentz wasn't quite ready to compare Saturdays win to others in recent Iowa football history, but he was certainly satisfied with the strong effort on both sides of the ball in their 42-16 hammering of the Hoosiers. Ferentz discusses the offensive growth of this team in recent weeks, the steady play of the Iowa defense, the the growth of his wide receivers, and he throws some serious shade at someone who was complaining on social media about snap counts.

