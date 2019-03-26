HawkeyeReport.com

The Iowa football team will open spring practice on Wednesday morning and for Kirk Ferentz it will mark the start of his 21st year leading the Iowa football program. No Iowa football coach in history has reached that mark. Ferentz discussed the move of Kelvin Bell to defensive line coach, his plans for the recruiting coordinator position, what the outlook is heading into the spring at several positions, and munch more.

Kirk Ferentz Opening Statement



Good afternoon. I appreciate everybody being here. Like every spring, we're excited to get going and get on the field tomorrow. Before I get to that, I want to address the situation with Reese.



It's a big loss for our program. Great mentor, great leader, great teacher. Really appreciative of all of his contributions and wish him all the best. Happy for him.

Provides Kelvin Bell an opportunity to move into the defensive line coaching position. Moving forward, that will be his role. We'll redistribute the recruiting coordinator responsibilities and then will be seeking a 10th assistant coach.



Moving on to spring practice, this is my 21st spring as head coach and 29th total I think since I got hired in June as an assistant. One consistent is always anticipation to get on the field and also some trepidation with a lot of unknowns. This will be our first time on the field since we lost the seniors and the four players that left for the NFL Draft. We're going to need our most experienced played to continue to grow and play their best football this fall and then need some guys coming up that emerge as good stories. Excited to see who takes advantage of those opportunities.

Looking at our bowl game, Easley was the MVP and Gervase could have been. Both were walk-ons when they came in here. Same goes for Miguel Recinos, who had a great memory his last game in Kinnick last fall. Need more of those stories to come along. Strength and conditioning program did a great job in the winter program. Now taking next step with practices and meetings for the next 5 weeks and need to maximize each and every one of those opportunities. That's where we're at right now. We need to get out on the field and start working.

Sorry we won't be able to hold an open practice or spring game this April. Important to get this addressed now so we don't have any complications in August. Hopefully we can double our crown for Kid's Day in August. Won't be an annual thing - plan to have an open practice each and every spring, but won't be able to this one. Still will be doing a Kid's Camp in Des Moines after the spring like we did last year and will do the autograph session at the baseball game that was in the release. Defensively, looking for a tenth coach. Going to take our time with that.

Q: Will the new hire be like Kelvin in terms of responsibilities?

KF: I do see them helping with defensive line, like Kelvin's done, but see us shifting things around recruiting wise with those responsibilities.



Q: Daviyon Nixon back? KF: Yes, he is. Back full speed with us today and it's great to have him back with us.

Q: Moving into your 21st spring, this is uncharted territory for an Iowa coach. Does it mean anything to you?



KF: Kind of just a number. I'm just one foot in front of the other. Things change a lot in the world, but in some ways things don't change. We're in the next phase and just keep putting one foot in front of the other was we prepare and recruit. It's fun to be back on the field this month and with the players.



Q: With regard to Nixon, it's been a high maintenance issue for a couple years with going to JUCO for a year and then away from the team. What can he do?

KF: You never know what you're getting in recruiting. When I talk to players individually, I'll tell them there's a leap of faith when you see them on film until you actually see them in person. I remember seeing Abdul Hodge in person here for the first time and he was a lot quicker than he ever showed on film in high school. He processed information even better than we thought. Learn a lot about them as players and as people too. We've been through quite a road with Daviyon. But I'll tell you, all of my interactions have been positive. He was on the scout team last year when he redshirted and he likes football, likes being on the team. When he was on the field, it was great. Excited to get him back tomorrow.



Q: Who is the leader on defense right now or who do you foresee?



KF: That's one of the good things about spring practice is you start to develop a personality as a team and start to see who's who. Our 2015 team really evolved in the spring. I think Austin Blythe was the only senior drafted on that team, but we had a lot of leadership. That developed in the spring that year.



Q: Have you talked about moving Ojemudia to the Amani Hooker position?

KF: Yeah. Good news is we have multiple options. Bad news is I can't keep up with them. Changes about every day. Lots of discussion. Good news is that's one position (CB) where we have a lot of guys that have played. Moss and Brents were playing and ended up playing a lot of football. Hopefully they can really grow and take off. To your point about the 4-2-5, that's part of our DNA now for sure.

Q: Who is going to be the go to option on offense with Fant and Hockenson gone?

KF: Remains to be seen. Nate Wieting and Shaun Beyer have had a good off-season. Excited to see what they can do. Chances are they won't be first rounders, but can still do a lot for us. Henry Krieger-Coble was that way. Not a high NFL Draft prospect, but a really good college player. Q: Injuries? KF: Beyer and IKM another week or two before they're full speed.

Q: Three man running back rotation going forward?



KF: We'll see how it pans out. Going into the season, we thought Ivory was our #1 guy and maybe he is, but fought through injuries a lot. Probably underestimated Toren. He was really productive and energizes our team. Then watching the film, it was really clear to see Sargent's growth throughout the year. Really hit his stride in the Penn State game. All a little different, but they can all help us win. Hopefully can keep them all healthy.



Q: Epenesa might only have one more year. How much do you have to move him forward?



KF: He made a lot of high energy plays for us. For all of our players, I'm only worried about this year and right now only this next five weeks. He's made a lot of big plays. Now it's about developing dependability and being where you're supposed to be at all times. He's not as experienced as Hesse or Nelson was, but this isn't rocket science. He's working hard and he'll get there.



Q: Who steps up as slot receiver?



KF: It's an important position. We've seen guys behind the scenes like Nico Ragaini. We saw him grown and play better as the season went on. If we were handicapping it right now, he'd be #1. Then looking at Tyrone Tracy and Max Cooper, who is out right now. He'll be back in June.

Q: Last year you replaced 3 linebackers and then had a lot of injuries. Now same type of competition?

KF: Yeah, it's funny you bring it up because I'm excited to see our linebackers too. Jack Hockaday really stepped up as a senior and was a valuable part of our defense. When Kristian was in there, we played fine. A lot of moving parts at LB, but defense as a whole kept playing pretty well last year.



Q: Nick Niemann have some position flexibility?



KF: Yeah, we'll definitely let him compete inside too. He can do both.



Q: A lot of moving parts inside on the OL?



KF: Yeah, it will be interesting to see how that goes. One thing I know is you better have two centers ready for every game. Preferably three. Tyler Linderbaum did a nice job in December, but have to ramp him up this spring to get him ready for a game. We have a lot of confidence in Cole Banwart and then developing Tyler and redshirted Jeff Jenkins last year, but he's doing a nice job at center too. It'd be nice to get three guys.

Q: How important is it to have a 3rd year QB back?

KF: Always important to have your QB back especially when he's a good leader, a good player, a good guy. He has room to improve this year and nobody is more focused on that than he is. He'll set a great example for us. There's some opportunity there.

Q: Replacing Amani Hooker is a challenge. How far away is Merriweather, who is pretty new to football?

KF: It's hard to say right now. Amani was a unique player for us. He's not the same as Micah or Desmond, but found his own niche. Hopefully there's another story like that.



Q: Could this be a breakout year for Smith-Marsette?



KF: We're hoping. He's got really good energy and works hard. We're going to need him to continue to improve and will probably see more balls going outside because of our tight end situation. Saw Brandon Smith quietly improve throughout the season last year too. Hopefully both of those guys step up and find somebody inside to give us a good group.

Q: Early enrollees?



KF: Positive if you have the right guys here. They have to want to be here. We don't encourage it, but don't pour water on the fire either. Players have to want to be here and for the right reasons because it's a big transition. It's nice to get them into the weight room and get them in the shallow end. How well they'll do things this spring remains to be seen, but at least they're here. Should be ahead in August. I will say, Jestin Jacobs got here and had to have surgery. Came up on something that wasn't anticipated, but good news is he'll be healthy by July. He'll be here watching in the spring and learning and then back on the field in July.



Q: Where will Reese Morgan be missed the most?



KF: Pretty much everywhere. I'll share one story with you. I was with the Hockensons in January. They said when Reese would go to their school, Reese would stop by and talk to TJ's sister, every single time. No one else did that, but that's just the way he is. He checks every single box and is so thorough. Then whatever you asked him to coach, he always did an incredible job. He could coach any spot including mine.



Q: Where did you find Zach VanValkenburg and how will he help the team?

KF: I'm not sure. I guess he was in the portal. Finally talked about that, the portal. But he was in there and a Midwestern guy and interested. He's a very serious student, looking at graduate program in Russian studies and political science. The transfer rules are kind of like the Wild West now, but he was a clear cut graduate transfer.