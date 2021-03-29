HawkeyeReport - Ferentz opens spring practice

Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Monday to kickoff spring practice, which begins on Tuesday morning. The Iowa head coach hints at a couple of potential opportunities to see the Hawkeyes at Kinnick this spring, the retooling of the Iowa defensive line, the play of Spencer Petras, and much more.



What a special moment this is for Iowa football. I've had the pleasure of knowing Will and Renee Moon for many years now. This step is absolutely phenomenal. Sounds like their relationship actually began over an Iowa football game, so what a history. I've had the pleasure to get to know them and both extremely accomplished, humble and hard working people. Their generosity is so helpful to us, so very appreciative. They've been involved in about every project we've had. Can't say enough how appreciative we are.

Moving over to spring practice, this is certainly an important phase every year. Maybe more important this year given the last 13 months for us. Before I get too far into it, I want to compliment all of our winter programs and the success they've had this year - Tom, Lisa, and Fran. The team and individual accomplishments are incredible and show it can happen here, can happen anywhere. Great time to be a Hawkeye fan.

As Gary alluded to, we're hoping to see Hawkeye fans a couple times in Kinnick this spring. Hopefully that would be a great step and show we're moving in the right direction with this.

Going back to spring practice, we started back in January with guys back on campus and had an eight week winter program. I think Coach Braithwaite and his staff did a great job and our guys made a lot of progress. That was the first step, taking advantage of that. Now, we met this morning and will be on the field tomorrow for the first time, so this is the second step. In January, we always emphasize the calendar flips and it's a whole new year and a whole new team. We don't have any first downs, any touchdowns this year.

Any success we had in the past really doesn't matter moving forward. It's a fresh opportunity for everyone no matter where you were on the depth chart last year. We'll practice Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays over a five week block. That's the routine. Just a matter of doing the work and taking advantage of the opportunity. As a coach, I always enjoy this time of year because it's pure teaching. Talked to Dan McCarney yesterday and he said the same thing, always really enjoyed spring ball and seeing what stories emerge and who moves up the depth chart.

A lot of great leadership last season, which was good news, but bad news is a lot of those guys graduated and are moving on to the NFL. Losing some good players and good leaders, but exciting part about spring is seeing who emerges there. Really encouraged by the leadership so far and now want to see what happens over the next five weeks.

Excited about two new additions to the staff. George has coached in the Midwest and really helped turn Miami-OH into a MAC champion. Tremendous coach. Ladell Betts is a name more familiar to everyone here. Tremendous player, one of the best I've been around, and went on to a long NFL career for a running back. I think that's due to the way he operates and focuses. Then impressed with what he's done coaching high school football. Kind of got into it unintentionally when another NFL player asked him to be an assistant and then that coach left, so Ladell ended up taking over and never looked back. He's going to be a great fit here and excited about the addition.

Q: Noticed you said maybe a couple opportunities? May 1 and mid April?

KF: I think if we're able to, that's our plan. That's fan and media. You guys are welcome to. We're hoping to have two opportunities and hopefully weather will cooperate.

Q: Wanted to know about your defensive line. We saw VanValkenburg, but not much of Logan Jones, Yahya Black. What do you know about the rest of them?

KF: That really hit me on Monday at our pro day when we had Chauncey and Daviyon and Jack Heflin working, that's 3 of our 4 starters. What you're hoping to see is another story like Zach's. With the improvement he made last year compared to the year before it was night and day. We've got a lot of new faces, didn't have spring practice last year or a traditional camp, didn't have a consistent summer program, so it was really disruptive, and then didn't have a bowl prep. So everything has kind of gotten pushed to this point for development. Anxious to see what John Waggoner can do, and Logan, who you alluded to, and Deonte Craig.

A lot of our twos haven't played much or at all in some cases. I submitted a depth chart last week because they requested it, but it doesn't mean much right now. It's going to look different in two weeks and different in August too.

Q: At linebacker with Benson and Campbell, what jumps out at you and your depth there?

KF: Both Campbell and Benson were out for the first game against Purdue last year, but came back to play really well for us. You can tell now that they've been on the field and been around the program. Same thing with Dane at CASH. We've got good experience there. Then you look at Jestin Jacobs, who's missed some time with injuries but we think has a chance to be a really good football player, so to get a chance to work this spring at multiple spots will be beneficial. Same for the younger guys, Jay Higgins and some of those guys.

Q: Braithwaite still listed as interim strength coach?

KF: That must be my error. My intention has been to turn it over to him since last June and Cody Myers moved up to No. 2. They've done a great job and I have total confidence in them. Full speed ahead.

Q: Given what happened last June, making two new hires and working your way forward with diversity, how high of a priority was that?

KF: I think we had a great pool. We interviewed five candidates in person and one over Zoom because he was in California. All six would have been great fits on the staff, but went through and these two candidates came to the top. Certainly diversity is part of our initiative, but very impressed with these two throughout the process and best first for our program. George was a first class interview and has done a great job coaching in the MIdwest. Ladell, being a former player wasn't a requisite, but a bonus.

Q: Starting to schedule officials, optimistic NCAA will open it up for visits this summer?

KF: Not confident in anything, but hopeful and optimistic. Hopeful we'll have five weeks of practice uninterrupted, but not taking anything for granted. Just based on my exposure on our Big Ten calls, sounds like we're moving in the right direction. Just want to keep our fingers crossed and tentatively planning it. Very anxious to get people on campus.

Q: Divided up where George and Ladell will recruit?

KF: Still kind of sketching those out. Ladell has been down in South Florida for a while, so has good connections there, so used those a bit although Kelton has done a good job down there too. George has some areas around the Midwest he's recruited and some outside of where we normally recruit, so going to utilize those as well.

Q: Kirk, last month the program was back in the news for racial bias issues when Chris was initially hired at Jacksonville. Did you have any communication with Jacksonville during that process?

KF: Yeah, I received a phone call from them.

Q: What did you tell them about Chris?

KF: That's a personal conversation, but I spoke to the job Chris did here and answered their questions. That's it.

Q: What was your reaction to the blowback there? Your program was back in the news again in relation to that.

KF: I've got to tell you, I feel it more impacted the individuals involved. It's obviously unfortunate. I don't know what else I can say at this point on a couple different levels. Like a lot of things, I hope everybody is going to move on at some point. I'm not passing judgement, I understand, but it's unfortunate. Pertaining to our program, I think we're in a really healthy spot at this point.

Q: Has everybody gone through diversity training at this point? How does the conversation continue?

KF: There's been department wide, staff oriented, as well as players. I think everybody has worked at it. I'll go back to June, I think our responses have been good. Not suggesting they are perfect, but I think they've been good. Really comes down to listening and then talking, having a communication about it with players. I think if you ask any of them, they'd say it was healthy. In the process of interviewing our seniors and they've said it was really good. What it gets down to is we made some changes, but important thing is continue to do the work and move forward.

Q: Last year Jack Campbell had the big interception against Wisconsin, how did his momentum spring board him?

KF: We were really excited about Jack going back to high school. I remember seeing him on the basketball court early in his career and then later on in his career and he really turned into a good basketball player. He's made a similar evolution since he's been here. He has great instincts. The play you referred to was kind of a signature play because I've seen that play not get made plenty of times. Really excited about him.

Q: Did you tell Ladell you only have like four backs on the roster and one is out? What are your plans?

KF: Ivory will not work this spring. We have Plan A, Plan B, and Ladell might be Plan C. He was about the toughest player we've had running in '99 without much blocking.

Q: What do you do there?

KF: We have Plan A and B. We have a couple other players we could probably move there, but would rather not right now.

Q: When you talked about Spencer, you talked a lot about not having a spring or summer last year. Is there an extra weight to that this year?

KF: I'd say it's an opportunity. Especially goes for the guys in the trenches because you can't block much without practicing. Going back through the season, one of Spencer's highlights was Illinois because we played poorly early on, he played poorly, but then turned it around and made some great throws. That tells me a lot about him. We get to watch him with his teammates and in meetings and the way he operates with his leadership, it's the way you want a quarterback to operate. I feel good about the room overall. We're going to let them compete this spring and hopefully take a step forward. Being able to be a normal QB in the summer and work with his teammates, that's a big thing, and will be beneficial. I know the average fan doesn't take that into consideration, but we do. I'm excited to see Spencer and his grown and Alex and Deuce too, Connor as well.

Q: Where do you stand on name, image, likeness issue?

KF: Full disclosure, I haven't spent a lot of time on it. We know it's coming and have met on campus on it, so I know the ABCS, but once we know specifics and when it goes into effect, we'll try to make the right decisions going forward. With that and freedom of transfers, college sports are going to change a lot in the next few years.

Q: Jack Plumb came in looking like a center for the basketball team, now he looks like a left tackle. How about Cody Ince at RT?

KF: Cody is an unusual guy. He's one of the few guys we've ever had that could play all 5 positions. He still doesn't know his own strength in some ways. He does a lot of things really well, but a lot still in front of him. I should mention he's not going to be out there this spring. We have a couple guys out with injuries and he's one of them. With Jack, I was anxious to see how he played last season. He did a nice job in practice and then took it to the game field and did some good things. We'll see what happens at the other position. Might be Mason Richman, might be Nick DeJong. We'll know a lot more here in a couple weeks.

Q: How have freshmen done since January? Could Arland move to RB?

KF: Arland and Ladell both are Simone Award winners down in Kansas City. Ladell said he was a runner up his junior year and won as senior. Arland won it as a junior, first one I believe. Our preference is to see what Arland can do at receiver first, but he's a guy that could move to running back if needed. Other guys are all here and I think they've done a good job in the winter program. They're working at a different level than the other guys for obvious reasons, but getting used to college live. Don't want to put too much pressure on them, but at the same time want to see what they can do this spring.