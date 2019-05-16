Kirk Ferentz hit the I-Club stop in the Quad Cities on Wednesday evening and spent a little time with the media discussing a variety of topics. The Iowa head coach discussed the state of his team following the end of spring practice, the leadership he is seeing from his squad, free agency coming to college sports and if it's gotten out of control, and recently adding Jay Neimann to his coaching staff.



Q: What’s been the vibe from Iowa fans coming off a bowl win and a very good season last year?

FERENTZ: I think bowl victories always give you a little bit of a boost going into the next year. But, the fact is what happened last year isn’t going to affect us this year. We have a lot of good things going on within our team. We have a lot of good players and a lot of players who have made improvement. It all starts there. It’s been fun to see our young guys grow and develop.

Q: You return Nate Stanley for his third year. What does that mean for your program? It has to be comforting that you have your quarterback returning.

FERENTZ: When you have a good quarterback coming back, that’s always a good thing and Nate certainly qualifies at a good one. It’s amazing, I was reading something about him the other day and his stats are pretty good. His touchdown production and that type of thing. He’s done it in a pretty quiet fashion, which is probably fitting for his personality. The biggest thing with him is he is a very improvement driven player and that can make you a better player.

Q: How do you get the running game back to where you want it to be?

FERENTZ: Our goal is to be balanced. There are examples of where it isn’t like that. Our bowl game, they made sure we couldn’t run the ball. The game before that against Nebraska we ran it pretty well. While there will be ebbs and flows during the season, you certainly consistency. We weren’t as consistent last year and we are going to continue to work on that.

Q: The NCAA is going to start looking at possible allowing student-athletes to profit off their likeness. What do you think of that potentially happening?

FERENTZ: Excuses me for laughing. I really don’t pay much attention to it until it actually happens. I am all for the players and anything we can do for them is a good thing. The challenge is to find an equitable and workable way of doing it. I’m guessing that will be one of the challenges moving forward.

Q: Haven’t talked to you since you hired Jay Niemann to your staff. You were looking for someone who kind of fits that Reese Morgan profile and he seems to fit that pretty well.

FERENTZ: There are some parallels there. Nobody is going to be like Reese. First and foremost, Jay has experience in our state on a couple of different levels. That part made him attractive and he fits our culture very well. Then his overall experience defensively. He’s a veteran coach who I think can add a lot to our entire staff. We lost a lot of wisdom and experience with Reese and he is one of the wisest coaches around. Hopefully he will still be around when he’s not in Arizona. I think Jay has a lot of positive attributes and ironically the only position on defense that he hasn’t coached is the defensive line, so he is excited about the challenge.

Q: You have divided up the recruiting coordinator duties between Jay Niemann and Derrick Foster. How did you come up with that idea?

FERENTZ: The whole world is changing with NCAA policies and transfer rules. Nothing has changed more than recruiting. This has been an on-going thing and we kind of came to the conclusion that the best thing was for the recruiting coordinator part to be done in-house with Tyler Barnes and Scott Southmayd leading that up. They have done a great job with that part of it and they will lay out the logistics. Then it will free up all the coaches to be more football oriented during the week and then we reserve the right to send Jay and Derrick out to do some in-season recruiting. We haven’t done a lot of that traditionally, but if we want to do it, that is something we could do.

Q: You had the six freshmen enroll early. How did they do in their first semester?

FERENTZ: I always worry about that. You don’t want a guy to come in and have a bad experience and I worry about that. It starts with them wanting to come and it being their choice. All six guys did a fine job and it looks like they did well academically. They really did a nice job fitting into the program. There were some minor injuries, but the good news is they were able to get health and will be ready to go in June.

Q: Logan Lee already made the move to defensive end. What did you see in him to make that switch?

FERENTZ: First and foremost, we were just impressed with him as a young man. His attitude is great and everything about him just makes you feel good. He has a good energy and vibe about him. Our needs right now are on both sides, but the defensive line position is somewhere that we need to continue to work hard on after some losses last year. So we felt that might be the most logical place for him to move up quickly.

Q: Last year you added a running back around this time. Is there anything you are still looking at adding this year?

FERENTZ: We will keep looking. There are always some possibilities. The running back position is a position of strength right now. We all saw Mekhi come on last year and he had a really good spring. I think Toren had a really good spring too and we didn’t give him enough credit for the way he played last year. He just makes our team better and he has a real energy about him. That’s a good one-two punch. Then we finally have Ivory Kelly-Martin healthy and looking like we thought he could last year.

Q: You had Parker Hesse and Matt Nelson that played defensive line for you. Now one of them is a tight end and the other is playing offensive tackle with NFL teams. Did you see that coming?

FERENTZ: If I had a crystal ball four years ago, Matt might have played offensive tackle for us. I told the NFL people that. NFL tackles are really hard to find and if you have two of them on team you are doing well. If you have three, one of them is going to leave when they are a free agent. He is a really smart and good football player. Now they will take some time and work with him and see where he will go.

With Parker, with all due respect to the other players on our team, he was the epicenter of our football team. The year before we had Josey and Parker slid into that role. He was so respected by everyone. I told all the NFL guys, it’s going to take time, but the longer he is in your building the more you are going to be impressed. He’s not going to be flashy, but he will just keep moving forward. From my experience in the NFL, it’s hard to have 90 good players. It’s hard to have 53 good ones really. I’m hoping he can maybe make a practice squad and keep moving forward. The Patriots have a guy a lot like him named James Devlin. He played defensive end at Brown, but he has key role on the best team in the world right now. I am not saying that it will happen, but it wouldn’t shock me to see Parker ascend at some point.

Q: You talk about Parker and his leadership. You spent some time talking about that being important this spring. Did you see that from players this spring kind of assuming those roles?

FERENTZ: I am pleased with the overall progress, but probably what I am most pleased with and happy about is that the guys have been coming together and they care about each other. They have worked hard at being a team. That is probably one of the best things we have going right now. It’s not even June yet, so we have a long way to go, but we are on the right path and that’s encouraging. Every one of our seniors has taken ownership and I am happy about that and we have a lot of underclassmen who are strongly motivated to pull guys together as well.

Q: How are you dealing with what is essentially free agency in college sports?

FERENTZ: It is basically free agency. The part that makes it difficult is you don’t know what the rules are. You know what they are, but you don’t know how they are going to be interrupted. I think that is the biggest challenge. I understand there are some legal aspects that are way over my head, but somehow and someway we are going to have to come to grips with it. Gary Barta and I talked last week and one of the ideas being floated around is having a quota on how many transfers a school can accept. I think it’s going to be tough to limit transfers from a legal perspective, but you can always say that you are only allowed to take two or three a year. It’s kind of like the grad transfer rule that was out there where you could take one but it would cost you two years. I thought that was a great proposal, but of course, it got shot down. Jake Rudock is a great example. I suspect Michigan would have given two years to get one year of him at quarterback because they were in a bind. As a coach, you say that’s a good deal for us because we have a need. Now you are taking guys out of necessity and not just because you can. I think it is a big issue moving forward because it is crazy right now.