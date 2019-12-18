Kirk Ferentz was scheduled to miss Iowa's signing day press conference due to the Holiday Bowl contract signing press event in San Diego, but he called an audible this morning and stayed in Iowa City to say a few words about the passing of one of his mentors, Hayden Fry.

Kind of a bittersweet day here. We're celebrating an outstanding recruiting class, one that Coach Fry would have been proud of, but a difficult period for most importantly Coach Fry's family and anybody that played or coached with him and countless fans.



Our thoughts are first and foremost with the Fry family. I know how he felt about his kids and his wife and it's a tough thing.



I came here in 1981. All I know about Iowa is they didn't have a very good season the year before. We looked at the college blue book and saw they had a bad record and knew Coach Fry was a square jawed Marine and Texan.



Later found out they had 17 straight losing season, so when I got here and to see the impact Coach Fry had already had in two years, the way he had captured the hearts and minds of fans in the whole state, and the great things that have happened since that time. Every day he set a standard of leadership, character, and integrity, that's what jumped out to me before we ever won any games.

Coach Fry really took a chance on me and then once I was here he served as a mentor and a role model on a daily basis and really a cherished friend. I can't say enough about the role that he played in my life and my family's life. Speaking for so many people that coached and played for him, the real story is Coach Fry, just such an impressive person. Truly unique and charismatic. Not only a great coach, but impacted so many people. His reach was really unbelievable. Only regret is all our players couldn't meet him. Any time he addressed the team, it was always a special thing. Told them I'm sorry they didn't get that opportunity.



We will honor Coach Fry at the bowl game. Still kicking around a couple ideas. Planning to do something next season too.



Q: Anything that you are jealous of with Hayden?



KF: Oh, so many things he did that I wouldn't have even begun to think about. The first thing that comes to mind is the Tigerhawk. There was nothing like that prior to him coming here. He had such a vision and an ability to sell. We're so opposite in terms of personality. He was funny and charismatic, I'm neither. He was a visionary and I'm not that.

Q: Strong willed person to manage personalities like he did. How did he do that?



KF: We were all different and from different backgrounds. I thought a lot about it while I was away. If you look at the resumes, it was pretty low pedigree, but he took a chance on each of us and there was great unity in the room. No question about who was in charge or setting the expectation. It always started at the top and he really showed us how to do things.

Q: Did he coach you guys how to coach?

KF: Yeah, he made suggestions (laughs). There was no lack of clarity in the way he wanted to do things. It was totally different than at Pittsburgh. It was really clear here that the coaches, the players, and everyone was together, going one direction. None of us knew what was going to happen in 1981, but it happened. When I got here, those players were tired of losing and ready to do something about it. When I look at the Michigan game, if they had thrown the ball, they probably could have beaten us, but they kept it on the ground and we could handle that a little, and beat em. We were confident going in and that started with him.

Q: When you were hired, did you talk to him at all?

KF: It all happened fast. I think the thoughts from him were to try to keep it in the Hawkeye family. He couldn't have been more supportive. He was almost too uninvolved because he wanted to be respectful and give me some space. He did give me some good advice. Told me to live in the country. That was great advice. But he was nothing but supportive.



Q: Do you feel a responsibility to carry on what he started?

KF: Every day. Every day (choking up) We've all had mentors. Starts at home with your parents and then I had Joe Moore and then Hayden Fry.

Q: Favorite story?



KF: There's a million of them. First time I met him, I felt like I'd known him for 15 years. He made it easy for me and I've always appreciated it because I probably wasn't ready for a tough interview at that point.