Kirk Ferentz made his way to Bettendorf on Thursday evening for a stop on the I-Club circuit and dropped a little news when he met with the media.



Ferentz discussed the NFL Draft for his players, if he's going to pursue a graduate transfer at running back, and he also said that the Hawkeyes will host official visitors for the first time during the month of June.



Q: What were your thoughts on being at the NFL Draft in Dallas and the red carpet there?

FERENTZ: True story, we never made it to the red carpet. We had a little trouble getting in. Fortunately there was a security guy kind of tuned in and got us where we needed to get.

I do have a red carpet story for you. Mary and I were at the Laureus Sports Awards and we were right behind Roger Federer, so there were cameras all over the place. 99 cameras were following him and one was on us. It was great. Then he proceeded to win about eight awards that night.

Q: Overall thoughts on the NFL Draft and where your guys went?

FERENTZ: Obviously pleased for all of them. Three guys got drafted and probably good fits for all three of them. Then the other guys have good free agent opportunities and there are several who are still trying to make it. The big thing is they are all getting the opportunity, which is great.

Q: Last year during the summer you added James Butler as a graduate transfer. Are you looking for a graduate transfer this year?

FERENTZ: We are open to any possibilities. We are just going to keep sorting through things. We feel really good about our one and two guys right now on our roster, but with that being said, we are thin there. With Toks situation being unexpected, we may just keep looking around here, but nothing is for sure at this point.

Q: Is running back the type of position that you feel comfortable bringing in a grad transfer?

FERENTZ: I think it’s a position where they have a better chance and better opportunity, that and probably receiver. Boy, you look around and there are a lot of graduate transfers moving around. Boy, it is amazing. It’s kind of become a new phenomenon. We will keep an ear to the ground and an open mind at this point.

Q: Does Toks still have a chance to play this year?

FERENTZ: I’m not real optimistic. I think there are just too many questions right now. We are kind of coming down the homestretch there and with any medical situation, I think you are always going to air on the side of being conservative.

Q: Does that mean Henry Geil has to come in and contribute this year?

FERENTZ: We definitely have an open mind when it comes to Henry and Samson Evans. I think the receiver position there are possibilities. Defensive backfield is a possibility. It gets tougher as you get closer to the football. Anyone who we feel will help our football team, we will try to get them involved, whether it’s special teams, a role in the two deeps, or running back. You never feel comfortable with just two guys at that position. You need at least three guys that you feel confident in playing.

Q: Coming out of the spring, you said you felt a little thin on the offensive line. Any change there after wrapping up spring ball?

FERENTZ: I will feel a lot better once everyone is healthy. I am thinking mainly about Levi Paulsen. He’s a versatile guy who can play guard and tackle. When he’s not in there, we lose a little flexibility. Plus the other part is he needed to improve and grow and you can’t do that when you are not practicing. He has a great attitude. I guess the good news is Landan (Paulsen) took the opportunity and ran with it a little bit. He’s a much better player than he was in March. We will just keep working with those guys. Cole Banwart did some nice things. Mark Kallenberger did a pretty good job. We feel like we have 7 or 8 guys who could go in and play. We just need to keep building on it and fortifying it.

Q: What did you like about Banwart this spring?

FERENTZ: He really did a nice job. He missed some time back in December. He was healthy and structurally fine, but he was pressing a little bit. He showed a lot of courage in that way and we then we had to rest him a bit to be reasonable. He has really improved and we saw that last year during the season before he had his surgery. Very quietly he was starting to ascend. He was struggling early and then started to gain some traction. He continued on that plane and really competed hard. We are really pleased with his progress and he’s doing a good job.

Q: He has some flexibility too.

FERENTZ: Yeah he does. He plays guard and center. Keegan made the transition with ease from guard to center. He still has some things to work on in terms of feel that you get with reps and Cole is kind of in that same boat. We have those two guys who could stabilize that position. Then we have Levi Duwa and it was a painful spring for him in some ways. He got worked over a little bit at times. He’s not the biggest guy and moving forward this will be so valuable for him because he’s had some injury situations not just last fall, but during his senior year in high school.

Q: We were talking to Fran about coaching his kids. You have had some experience in that. Has he sought out your advice on it?

FERENTZ: We talked about it a little bit. It’s probably easier in our sport because there’s some insulation. I have always said it would be a little bit more of a challenge if I had to sit in the same room and then critique them play by play. Fortunately I wasn’t the line coach, so that gave us some insulation.

I always looked at basketball, like you were a line coach. You have 15 guys you work with or less than that actually. And things are a little bit more open in basketball than football. If a right guard screws something up, nobody knows and everyone is an expert in basketball. It’s kind of like quarterbacks. Everyone knows about quarterbacks.

Q: What are your thoughts on Brian Ferentz moving to the sidelines this fall to call plays?

FERENTZ: I haven’t really thought much about it. He was pretty much of that mindset after the last ball game. He labored over that one a year ago. You can make an argument over it either way. I have seen it done successfully either way. Greg Davis really enjoyed being upstairs. Ken O’Keefe was an on the field guy. Tom Moore always felt better on the field. I think the key thing if you are on the field is you have to have someone that you really trust and it reliable upstairs. We will work on that, but I think we will be ok.

Q: Who do you think will be upstairs?

FERENTZ: We are still having that discussion, but we will be ok. We even have some good GA’s that will really be good. The big thing is knowing what we are looking for, especially the coordinators, and I think we will be ok there.

Q: You had your first official visit during the spring period. Are you warming to the early official visits?

FERENTZ: I think we are going to have to. This stuff just keeps changing so you have to keep an open mind and be fluid in your thoughts about it. You have to listen to what’s going on. Our guys will come off the road tomorrow morning and we will have a meeting tomorrow. My sense is we will have a fairly significant visit weekend in June. We haven’t set a date yet, but we want to wait until June. We want to do it when our players are back on campus, so they can get a realistic portrayal of our program.

The other thing is, and I think I pointed this out earlier, they changed the rule, but they didn’t change the visit rule. It makes no sense at all.

Q: Did you ever figure that visit number out?

FERENTZ: I will never figure that one out because you can’t figure it out. You can’t make it make sense. I don’t care who you are. Fortunately we have enough visits to where we can do it the way we want to do it.