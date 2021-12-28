Ferentz talks quarterbacks and bowl prep

If Kirk Ferentz knows who his starting quarterback will be on Saturday afternoon against Kentucky, he wasn't about to tip his hand to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa head coach was asked about who his starting quarterback would be in the bowl game and he declined to answer that question, saying he would make a decision later this week. He also discussed the Hawkeyes bowl prep and how they are navigating Covid-19 while still trying to enjoy the bowl experience this week in Orlando.

