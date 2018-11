After three straight losses, Kirk Ferentz and his Iowa team needed a win. They got one on Saturday and it turned out to be an easy one as the Hawkeyes routed the Illini, 63-0. Following the victory, Ferentz talked about the play of A.J. Epenesa, the focus on getting the ball to Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson early and often in the game, and he also updates a few minor injuries from the game.