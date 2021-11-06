Ferentz talks win over Wildcats

It wasn't pretty and it wasn't easy, but it never is against Northwestern. Iowa survived losing their starting quarterback, a choppy game, and even a mid-game protest from students to beat the Wildcats, 17-12.



Following the victory over Northwestern, Kirk Ferentz discussed the decision to removed the injured Spencer Petras, the play of Alex Padilla, who might be the starting quarterback next week for the Hawkeyes, and the play of his defense, who helped to salt away the win on Saturday night.

