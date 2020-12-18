HawkeyeReport - Ferentz tests positive for Covid-19

On Wednesday afternoon when Kirk Ferentz met with the media via Zoom, he had a pretty nasty cough.

It’s not out of the norm for Ferentz to develop a cough or a cold this time of year. In fact, it’s sort of almost an unofficial tradition for the Iowa head coach to be battling some sort of illness at the end of a long season.

But, these days anytime anyone develops a cough these days, the thoughts of everyone around them turns to Covid-19. Ferentz, his staff, and the Iowa players are all receiving daily antigen tests, so he would have been cleared of a positive test on Signing Day.

However the next day, Ferentz did test positive for Covid-19, first by the daily antigen test and then by the more accurate PCR test. Per a press release from Iowa, Ferentz will remain at his home until December 27th. At this point, it’s not known if any other staff members have also tested positive for Covid-19 and they will continue to be tested daily.

The press released indicated Ferentz was asymptomatic, but his coughing on Wednesday would suggest that it not entirely accurate unless the cough has disappeared by Friday afternoon. Ferentz is scheduled to speak to the Iowa media on Sunday afternoon once the Hawkeyes find out their bowl destination.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,“ said Ferentz. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”