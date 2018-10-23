What started out as a next man in opportunity appears to have turned into a starting spot along the Iowa offensive line for fifth year senior Dalton Ferguson. In many ways, the Iowa native is living his dream. After four years of climbing the depth chart and battling injuries, Ferguson has started at guard for several weeks and it doesn't look like he's giving up the job. He talks about what this year has been like, his view of the Iowa offense just past the halfway mark of the season, and his view of Penn State.

