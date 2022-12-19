IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Filip Rebraca has been named Big Ten Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The announcement was made on Monday by the Big Ten Conference.

Rebraca (6-foot-9, 230 pounds) had a career performance in lifting the Hawkeyes to a 106-75 triumph over Southeast Missouri State last Saturday evening in Iowa City. Rebraca registered personal bests in points (30) and assists (6), while also grabbing a game-best nine rebounds, and collecting one steal and a block. Rebraca missed only one field goal attempt (12-of-13).

The native of Sombor, Serbia, has been playing at an elite level this season. Over the last three games, Rebraca is averaging team bests in points (20.7), rebounds (9.3), assists (4.7), and blocks (1.7). He is shooting a staggering 80.6 percent (25-of-31) from the field during that span.

Rebraca is the second Hawkeye to earn Big Ten weekly honors this season; Kris Murray was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 6.

Iowa (8-3) will close out nonconference play on Wednesday against Eastern Illinois (3-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tickets are available for purchase at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.