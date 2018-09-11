One year ago, Josh Jackson rose from obscurity to All American thanks in part to hours upon hours of time put in watching film. It's that habit that helped him develop into one of the top cornerbacks in college football. Fast forward to this season where Michael Ojemudia is using what he learned from Jackson's study habits and is off to a fast start in the 2018 season. Ojemudia discusses the three hours a day of film work that he's been doing and how it has helped him on the field this year.

